France's Macron urged polish counterpart to dialogue with the EU - Elysee
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 17:29 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron told the Polish prime minister of his concerns over a Polish court ruling and urged him to discuss with the European Commission to find a solution compatible with European principles, Macron's office said on Thursday.
Macron met Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki at Brussels airport ahead of a European summit in which EU leaders are expected to confront Poland over a Polish court decision to reject the primacy of EU law.
