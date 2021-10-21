France's Macron urged polish counterpart to dialogue with the EU - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron told the Polish prime minister of his concerns over a Polish court ruling and urged him to discuss with the European Commission to find a solution compatible with European principles, Macron's office said on Thursday.

Macron met Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki at Brussels airport ahead of a European summit in which EU leaders are expected to confront Poland over a Polish court decision to reject the primacy of EU law.

