Security forces defuse IED planted by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-10-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 17:44 IST
A major tragedy was averted as security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

''Security forces detected an IED planted by terrorists from a passenger shed at a bus stop at Saidpora in Rafiabad area of Baramulla,'' they said.

The officials said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which took the IED to an isolated place and safely defused it.

