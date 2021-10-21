Left Menu

Mumbai's NDPS court extends judicial custody of Aryan Khan, others till Oct 30 in cruise drugs case

Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till October 30 in connection with the cruise ship drug case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-10-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 17:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till October 30 in connection with the cruise ship drug case. Earlier on Wednesday, the special court refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

After moving to Bombay High Court yesterday, the court today said that it would hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

