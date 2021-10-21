Left Menu

Hungary's PM rejects primacy of European law over national law

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:01 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban rejected the primacy of European law over national law on Thursday, siding with Poland as he arrived for a European Union summit that is set to be dominated by a dispute over the rule of law.

"The fact is very clear: The primacy of EU law is not in the (EU) treaty at all," Orban told reporters in Brussels, adding that the idea of imposing sanctions on Poland was ridiculous.

"What's going on here is ... that European institution circumvent the rights of the national parliament and government, and modify the treaty without having any legitimate authority to do so," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

