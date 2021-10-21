Left Menu

Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

An officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers, authorities said.Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons, police said.

PTI | Lyons | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:04 IST
Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

An officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers, authorities said.

Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons, police said. When people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

During the struggle, an officer accidentally discharged his gun, Brown said, and police believe one bullet struck two officers. One was hit in an arm and the other in a shoulder, Brown said.

The officers were taken to a hospital and their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, police said.

Two people from the car that police had followed were placed into custody and a gun was found in the car, police said.

The officer who fired his gun was placed on administrative duty, police said, and the shooting is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021