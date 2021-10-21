Police Commemoration Day observed in Nagaland

Nagaland on Thursday observed Police Commemoration Day by remembering the sacrifice made by security personnel in the line of duty and also their services in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Director General of Police T John Longkumer and other officers laid wreaths at a martyrs' memorial which has an epitaph bearing names of 377 security personnel who laid down their lives while discharging their duties in the last one year.

They also paid homage to 14 state police personnel who died as frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Patton said police personnel play the most important role to protect the rights of citizens.

''It is the strongest executive arm on which a democratic government relies and delivers services to its people,'' he said while addressing the Police Commemoration Day programme held at New Police Reserve here.

Patton handed over an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the policemen who died as frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The day is observed every year to pay homage to the 10 Central Reserve Police Force personnel who were killed on October 21 in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. The deputy CM lauded efforts of the state police officers and constables for their services during the lockdown and control law and order in the state. He appreciated all the personnel at the Khuzama checkpoint for the recent seizure of smuggled gold worth Rs. 22.78 crore. DGP Longkumer said 377 policemen across the country have sacrificed their lives between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021, while protecting the integrity and security of the country and paid tribute to them.

