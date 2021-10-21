Left Menu

Dutch PM Rutte says EU leaders need to be tough on Poland

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:13 IST
EU leaders will have to be tough on Poland and demand that it safeguards the independence of its judiciary before money from the European recovery fund is made available to it, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

"We have to be tough, but the question is how do we get there", Rutte said on his arrival to a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

"The independence of the Polish judiciary is the key issue we have to discuss. It is very difficult to see how a big new fund of money could be made available to Poland when this is not settled."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

