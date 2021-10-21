Ireland "extremely disappointed" with Polish rule of law developments

Ireland is extremely disappointed with the ruling of the Polish constitutional tribunal rejecting the supremacy of EU law over national law and will make it clear at the summit of EU leaders on Thursday, Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin said.

"We in Ireland are very concerned, we have good bilateral relations with Poland, but we believe the primacy of EU law and the Court of Justice is critical for the protection of citizens all across Europe," Martin told reporters on entering the talks.

"We are extremely disappointed with developments and how things have transpired and we believe the situation needs to be resolved in favour of the rule of law. We will be articulating our deepest concern in relation to this situation later this afternoon," he said.

