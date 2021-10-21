Five of family killed after car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Five members of a family were killed early on Thursday when their car fell into a gorge in the district, police said.

The car fell into a 400-metre-deep gorge on the way to Banpur village at around 8.40 am, killing all the occupants on the spot, Tuni Police Station SHO Sandeep Panwar said.

The family was going to see the orchards it owned in Banpur village, he said. The deceased were identified as Sanjay (49), his wife Babli (44), their son Nikhil (13), Sanjay's cousin Jagdish (34) and his brother-in-law Amit (23), he said.

