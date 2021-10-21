Poland must accept EU Commission is guardian of treaty, Spain says
Poland must accept that the European Commission is guardian of the EU treaty, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday as he arrived for a summit in Brussels, referring to a Polish court ruling that questioned the supremacy of the bloc's law.
The commission, the European Union's executive, is bound to protect the rights of all citizens across the bloc of 27 nations, which are bound together by a common rule of law.
