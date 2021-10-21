Left Menu

Poland must accept EU Commission is guardian of treaty, Spain says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:33 IST
Poland must accept that the European Commission is guardian of the EU treaty, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday as he arrived for a summit in Brussels, referring to a Polish court ruling that questioned the supremacy of the bloc's law.

The commission, the European Union's executive, is bound to protect the rights of all citizens across the bloc of 27 nations, which are bound together by a common rule of law.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

