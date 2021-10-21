Left Menu

3 siblings drown in pond in UP's Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:50 IST
Three siblings, including an infant, drowned in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Nandoliya village under Kaiserganj police station area on Wednesday evening, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujata Singh told reporters that one Saira Bano had taken her cattle for grazing near the pond in Nandoliya. She was accompanied by her four children -- sons Kaif (8) and Mohammad Faiz (3), and daughters Masrum (7 months) and Qashrum (4).

Kaif entered the pond while watching fish and started drowning. Hearing his cries for help, Bano entered the pond holding Masrum in her arms and the other two children followed her, she said.

Though Bano managed to save Kaif, the other three children drowned, she added.

The three bodies were later fished out of the pond and sent for a post-mortem examination, the SP said.

Kaif is undergoing treatment at a government health centre and his condition is stated to be stable, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

