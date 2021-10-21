Army defuses IED fitted in tree in J-K's Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Army troops recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) and later defused it in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, a defence spokesman said.
An army patrol party detected the IED fitted in the branch of a tree in the forest area of Sawalkot in Ratangir ridge, he said.
The IED was destroyed later, the spokesman added.
With the destruction of the IED, a potential tragedy was averted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Army destroys unexploded mortar shell recovered in J-K's Poonch
Soldier dies by suicide inside camp in Jammu
Protests in Jammu over civilian killings by militants
India discussing cross-border terrorism at various platforms, says MEA on terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Minister inaugurates first-ever northern India regional agri fair at Jammu