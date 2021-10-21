Army defuses IED fitted in tree in J-K's Poonch

Army troops recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) and later defused it in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, a defence spokesman said.

An army patrol party detected the IED fitted in the branch of a tree in the forest area of Sawalkot in Ratangir ridge, he said.

The IED was destroyed later, the spokesman added.

With the destruction of the IED, a potential tragedy was averted.

