Ethiopia hits Tigrayan forces in third day of air strikes - government

Ethiopia carried out an air strike on the city of Mekelle for the third day this week, a government spokesperson said, in a campaign to weaken rebellious Tigrayan forces they have been fighting for nearly a year.

Spokesperson Legesse Tulu told Reuters the strike succeeded in hitting a military training centre being used by the Tigrayan forces. He said the centre was a former base for the Ethiopian military in the area.

It was not immediately possible to reach the Tigrayan forces for comment.

