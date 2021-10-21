Man charged with UK lawmaker's murder felt affiliated to Islamic State, court told
Ali Harbi Ali, the man charged with murdering British member of parliament David Amess, considered himself affiliated with the Islamic State militant group and had settled on a plan to kill a lawmaker years ago, a prosecutor said on Thursday.
"Ali considered himself affiliated to Islamic State," James Cable told a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, where Ali was making his first appearance after being charged earlier.
