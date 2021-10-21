Left Menu

Maha CM pays tributes to martyred police personnel

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:30 IST
Maha CM pays tributes to martyred police personnel
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid tributes to the martyred police personnel here on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, DGP Sanjay Pandey, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale and other senior officials of Maharashtra police force were also present at the Naigaon Police ground in central Mumbai, where Thackeray paid homage.

The day commemorates the sacrifices of ten policemen who sacrificed their life while defending our borders with China in 1959.

The event was organised in memory of the 45 officers and 332 other police personnel who gave their supreme sacrifice during the year. Pawar and Walse Patil later also took to Twitter to pay tributes to the martyred police personnel.

