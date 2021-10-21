Oman win toss, elect to bat against Scotland
PTI | Alamerat | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:31 IST
Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland in their T20 World Cup first round Group B match here on Thursday.
Teams: Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khawar Ali, Naseem Khushi (w), Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan. Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.
