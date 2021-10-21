Jharkhand: Woman killed in road accident, hours after getting jabbed
A 32-year-old woman, returning home after being administered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, was killed in a road accident at Kodarmakala village in Palamu district on Thursday, police said.Rukhia Devi was riding pillion on a motorcycle when an auto-rickshaw collided head-on, they said, adding, she died on the spot.
- Country:
- India
A 32-year-old woman, returning home after being administered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, was killed in a road accident at Kodarmakala village in Palamu district on Thursday, police said.
Rukhia Devi was riding pillion on a motorcycle when an auto-rickshaw collided head-on, they said, adding, she died on the spot. The auto-rickshaw has been impounded and the driver taken into custody, a police officer said.
Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination in Medinirai Medical College, the officer added. The motorcycle rider, however, was reportedly unharmed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rukhia Devi
- Medinirai Medical
- Kodarmakala village