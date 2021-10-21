Left Menu

MP EOW raids retired officer's properties in disproportionate assets case

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:38 IST
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday conducted searches at the properties of a retired officer of the state Tribal Welfare Department in Jabalpur and Mandla districts.

''Huge wealth'' disproportionate to his known sources of income was found during the searches at Nagendra Yadav's houses, said a senior official.

The action was taken after a case of disproportionate assets was registered against him, EOW Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput said here.

Documents recovered from his houses suggested that Yadav owned houses in Jabalpur, adjoining Mandla, and Bhopal besides a commercial complex and agriculture land in Mandla, he said.

Several bank accounts of the accused and his family members came to light. Yadav also owned a four-wheeler and two two-wheelers, the SP said.

The accused joined the Tribal Welfare Department in 1990 and held the posts of Block Education Officer in Ghughari, Mandla, Chief Executive Officer in Janpad Panchayat, Ghughari and also served in Ghansour in Seoni district, the SP said. No arrest has been made yet in the case.

