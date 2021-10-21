Left Menu

Kashmir zone police establishes helpline number for cases of exigency, assistance

Kashmir Police on Thursday established a toll-free helpline at Kashmir Police Control Room (PCR) so that one can contact in case of exigency or assistance.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The toll-free helpline number is 1800-180-7193 which will be functional 24x7.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Kashmir Police established a toll-free #helpline at PCR Kashmir. Please feel free to call on 1800-180-7193 (24x7) in case of any #exigency or #assistance: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

