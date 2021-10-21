Left Menu

Bar Council debars 6 lawyers from practice

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:48 IST
Bar Council debars 6 lawyers from practice
  • Country:
  • India

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has prohibited six lawyers from practicing as advocates in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in their name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against them.

The Bar Council debarred them from practicing after passing resolutions recently.

While murder cases were pending against two of them, another was found to have acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and was engaged in money lending business at exorbitant rates of interest. One of the six advocates had used fake stamp papers while a POCSO Act was pending against another.

The charge against another lawyer was that he had suppressed the fact that he worked as a conductor while studying law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021