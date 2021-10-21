PM Modi holds 'chintan shivir' with council of ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting with the Union Council of Ministers, during which two its members made presentations that focussed on governance and policy making.

This meeting was the third 'chintan shivir' organised to help ministers better understand issues of governance.

The presentations highlighted ways to make the process of policy-making more efficient and effective, sources aware of the developments in the meeting said.

These meetings or 'chintan shivirs' also act as an orientation programme for newly inducted ministers in the Union Cabinet, they said.

During the last meeting on September 28, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Piyush Goyal made presentations on focussed implementation of projects, policies and government announcements.

In meeting on September 14, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made presentations on efficiency and time management.

