Maha: Man killed by wife's paramour in Nagpur district; three held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:36 IST
A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife's paramour in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Kuwara Bhiwsen in Parsheoni police station area on Wednesday, an official said. The police have arrested Pradip Sahdeo Dokrimare (27), Rohan Madhukar Chawre (28) and Akash Matadin Barse (32), all residents of Ramtek tehsil, for killing Bunty Bapuji Wadibhasme.

According to the police, Dokrimare was allegedly having an affair with Wadibhasme's wife, and when the latter found out about it, he had constant quarrel with his wife.

Dokrimare allegedly called the victim to Kuwara Bhiwsen, where he strangled him and smashed his head with a boulder, the official said. An offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard, he added.

