D.C. jail under civil rights review, Attorney General says
Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:37 IST
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said the Justice Department is reviewing conditions at the local jail in Washington, D.C., after a federal judge held top jail officials in contempt for impeding access to medical care for a Jan. 6 defendant.
