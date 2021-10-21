Left Menu

Rajasthan: 2 children killed, 5 injured as car rams into rickshaw in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:41 IST
Two children were killed and five others injured when a car rammed into their rickshaw in Jaipur's Dudu area on Thursday, police said.

The speeding car rammed into the rickshaw from behind leaving Tasmin (8) and Lucky (10) dead and five others injured, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, they added.

