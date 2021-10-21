Left Menu

Farmer shot dead in UP, cops detain son for questioning

PTI | Banda | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:41 IST
Farmer shot dead in UP, cops detain son for questioning
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old farmer was allegedly shot dead in a village in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The police have detained the farmer's son for questioning after he repeatedly changed his statements during initial inquiry.

According to the police, Kamal Babu Chauhan was sleeping outside his house in Nandadev village in Jaspura area on Wednesday evening when he was shot dead.

Jaspura police station SHO Sunil Kumar Singh said Chauhan had gunshot injury on his left shoulder and chest and that a country-made pistol was found near his body.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021