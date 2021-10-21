Left Menu

Man gets life term for raping minor daughter in T'gana

A court here on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old man to Rigorous Imprisonment RI for life for sexually assaulting his minor step daughter. The girls mother also supported him, the victims brother said in a police complaint filed in March this year.The accused continued the sexual assault on the girl and she got pregnant again.

A court here on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old man to Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for life for sexually assaulting his minor step daughter. The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court found the accused guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to undergo RI for life. It also imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 on him. However, the girl's mother, second accused, was acquitted.

According to prosecution, the step father of the victim (now aged 17), had sexually assaulted her since she was 14 and impregnated her following which she gave birth to a boy in 2019.

The accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The girl's mother also supported him, the victim's brother said in a police complaint filed in March this year.

The accused continued the sexual assault on the girl and she got pregnant again. The accused gave her pills to terminate the pregnancy, the complainant said. A case was registered and the accused was arrested.

