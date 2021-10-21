Left Menu

Avoid delays in hearings, Gujarat revenue minister tells officials

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:53 IST
Gujarat Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi on Thursday asked the officials of his department to be sensitive towards people and resolve their issues and pending appeals as soon as possible, said a government release.

During a virtual review meeting with all the district collectors and other senior revenue officials, Trivedi asked them to avoid unnecessary delays in hearing appeals of revenue-related disputes and pass orders within three days as far as possible, it said.

To clear pendency, the minister suggested conducting hearings of appeals twice a week and asked officials not to give more than three dates for a hearing, said the release.

He also asked collectors and other officials to organize ''revenue service camps'' to resolve matters on the spot.

If there is a delay in filing an appeal or application, officials should accept it along with an application explaining the delay and pass orders on the merit of the case, said Trivedi.

He also asked officials to speed up the process of giving clearances to various proposals for the allocation of land for housing projects for the poor and other projects of public use, said the release.

The minister asked the officials to act against illegal encroachments on government land and speed up the process of issuing property cards in the cities.

Teams under the Revenue Inspection Commissioner would conduct surprise inspections, he warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

