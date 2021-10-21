Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:58 IST
Tributes paid to Sepoy Karanveer Singh at Chinar Corps War Memorial
General Officer Commanding of the Army's 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey on Thursday led all ranks in paying tribute to Sepoy Karanveer Singh, who was killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Singh was killed in the encounter on Wednesday.

''GOC Chinar Corps and all ranks laid wreath on the mortal remains of the brave heart, Sepoy Karnveer Singh of Rajput, posted with 44 Rashtriya Rifles, at Chinar Corps War Memorial,'' an army official said.

Acting on specific information about presence of terrorists, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the morning of October 20 and in the firefight with the terrorists, Sepoy Singh was grievously injured and later succumbed to injuries, he said.

The official said that two terrorists were neutralised and an AK rifle, one UBGL and other war like stores were recovered during the encounter.

Singh (25) had joined the Indian Army in 2015. He hails from Daldal village in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh and is survived by his mother.

The mortal remains of Singh have been taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, the official said.

