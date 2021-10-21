Left Menu

Rebel attack kills 6 national guards in Niger's west region

Six members of Nigers national guard have been killed and several others were injured and are missing after an armed attack on a convoy in the countrys western Tillaberi region, the government said Thursday.Rebels armed with rifles and rocket launchers and riding motorcycles intercepted the convoy about 18 kilometers 11 miles from the town of Bankilare, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.The convoy was transporting the prefect of Bankilare and his bodyguard, who were not injured in the attack, the statement said.

PTI | Niamey | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:02 IST
Rebel attack kills 6 national guards in Niger's west region
  • Country:
  • Niger

Six members of Niger's national guard have been killed and several others were injured and are missing after an armed attack on a convoy in the country's western Tillaberi region, the government said Thursday.

Rebels armed with rifles and rocket launchers and riding motorcycles intercepted the convoy about 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the town of Bankilare, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The convoy was transporting the prefect of Bankilare and his bodyguard, who were not injured in the attack, the statement said. Niger's armed forces are searching for the attackers. Two military vehicles were also destroyed in the attack, said the statement.

Several major extremist attacks have taken place in the West African country's Tillaberi region, where the government has proclaimed a state of emergency.

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum traveled a few weeks ago to the areas most affected by the violence, to pledge support to the populations and discuss the best means to counter the insecurity.

Jihadi groups linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaida are active in that part of Niger near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021