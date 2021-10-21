Maha: Man injured in elephant attack in Gadchiroli

A 35-year-old man was critically injured when a herd of elephants attacked him in a village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a forest official said on Thursday. The incident took place in Kanhal Tola village, where a herd of 18 to 22 elephants wandered into a farm late on Wednesday night, the official said. The victim Ashok Madavi was critically injured in the attack and underwent a surgery at Gadchiroli General Hospital, before he was shifted to Nagpur for further treatment, he said.

The herd had lost its way and was wandering in Korchi and Dhanora talukas of Gadchiroli, the official said. The forest department has appealed to people not go near or come in the path of these elephants, he said, adding that the department is tracking the movement of the herd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)