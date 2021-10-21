Left Menu

Maha: Man injured in elephant attack in Gadchiroli

A 35-year-old man was critically injured when a herd of elephants attacked him in a village in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, a forest official said on Thursday. The incident took place in Kanhal Tola village, where a herd of 18 to 22 elephants wandered into a farm late on Wednesday night, the official said.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:04 IST
Maha: Man injured in elephant attack in Gadchiroli
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was critically injured when a herd of elephants attacked him in a village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a forest official said on Thursday. The incident took place in Kanhal Tola village, where a herd of 18 to 22 elephants wandered into a farm late on Wednesday night, the official said. The victim Ashok Madavi was critically injured in the attack and underwent a surgery at Gadchiroli General Hospital, before he was shifted to Nagpur for further treatment, he said.

The herd had lost its way and was wandering in Korchi and Dhanora talukas of Gadchiroli, the official said. The forest department has appealed to people not go near or come in the path of these elephants, he said, adding that the department is tracking the movement of the herd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021