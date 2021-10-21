Left Menu

Man shot dead in Bathinda

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:09 IST
A man was killed and two others were injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Bathinda district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Harmandeep Singh, a resident of Mahma Bhagwana village, they said.

Harmandeep was shot dead by a group of seven unidentified assailants at Ajit Road. The assailants also attacked Butta Singh, a resident of Jandewala village, with sharp-edged weapons, leaving him seriously injured, the police said.

A shopkeeper was also hurt in the incident. The assailants managed to flee after committing the crime, they said.

Superintendent of Police Jaspal Singh said an investigation is underway.

