Left Menu

Haryana to come out with electric vehicle policy within one month: Dushyant Chautala

Chautala said this policy will be released within one month, according to an official statement.He said this policy is being formulated by the state government while focusing on the e-vehicle manufacturers, user drivers and people setting up charging stations, for whom special exemptions will be given.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:18 IST
Haryana to come out with electric vehicle policy within one month: Dushyant Chautala
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government will come out with Electric Vehicle Policy-2021 within one month, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Thursday.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the Industries and Commerce Department, said this after a meeting on “Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy-2021” with senior officers of various departments here.

He said the government is consistently working to ensure that the policy being formulated for e-vehicles is the best in the country. The deputy chief minister also said that for the framing of this policy, three rounds of discussions have been held with the officials earlier and on Thursday final consultations were held. Chautala said this policy will be released within one month, according to an official statement.

He said this policy is being formulated by the state government while focusing on the e-vehicle manufacturers, user drivers and people setting up charging stations, for whom special exemptions will be given. The state government is focussing on promoting two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler e-vehicles, he added. He also informed that the state government has a plan to have maximum e-vehicles in the state in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021