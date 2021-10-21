Left Menu

Man killed for harassing girl in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:21 IST
A 23-year-old man was murdered allegedly by three family members of a girl after he reportedly harassed her in the name of love in Nirmal District of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night in Surjapur village of Khanapur mandal, they said.

The three tied the man's hands and legs with a rope and attacked him with sticks and some sharp weapons and later fled, a police official said.

The injured man was shifted to a nearby hospital by some locals and his family members and later to another hospital where he died, the official said, adding the man's mother later filed a complaint with police accusing three persons of killing her son.

The man had been allegedly harassing the daughter of one of the three accused persons for the past few years in the name of love and as he again reportedly continued to do the trio attacked him, the official added.

A murder case was registered.

