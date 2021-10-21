Left Menu

Putin warns against depriving U.N. Security Council members of veto rights

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:31 IST
Putin warns against depriving U.N. Security Council members of veto rights
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that depriving permanent members of the United Nations Security Council of their veto rights would destroy the world body. Russia is one of five permanent veto powers at the U.N. who have for years faced pressure to reform the organisation to take account of changes in world demographics and economics since it was formed after World War Two.

But Putin told a gathering of Russia experts that removing veto powers would reduce the world body to a talking shop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021