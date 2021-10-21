Putin warns against depriving U.N. Security Council members of veto rights
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:31 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that depriving permanent members of the United Nations Security Council of their veto rights would destroy the world body. Russia is one of five permanent veto powers at the U.N. who have for years faced pressure to reform the organisation to take account of changes in world demographics and economics since it was formed after World War Two.
But Putin told a gathering of Russia experts that removing veto powers would reduce the world body to a talking shop.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Putin
- United Nations Security Council
- Russian
- U.N.
- World War Two
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Climate change huge threat to humanity, physics Nobel winner Parisi says; Russian actor blasts off to attempt a world first: a movie in space and more
Mali may need help of thousands of Russian military instructors: Officers Union
Mooted U.S. expulsion of Russian diplomats would mean U.S. embassy closure, says Moscow
Amazon Web Services launches AWS re/Start in India for skills development in cloud computing
Russia is boosting gas supply to Europe including via Ukraine, Putin says