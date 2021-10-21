Left Menu

Minnesota ex-officer resentenced to 57 months in prison for Australian woman's shooting death

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:35 IST
A Minnesota judge on Thursday sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor to 57 months in prison, the maximum penalty possible, for fatally shooting an Australian woman after she called police to report a possible sexual assault in 2017.

The resentencing followed a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling last month to vacate Noor's third-degree murder conviction and order that he be resentenced on a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk, 40, who called police on the night of July 15, 2017, after hearing a woman scream near her home. In 2019, a jury acquitted Noor, 35, of second-degree murder but convicted him of third-degree "depraved-mind murder" and second-degree manslaughter, and he was sentenced to 12-1/2 years in prison.

