Libya conference communique calls for steps to enable Dec. 24 elections
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:36 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Libya Stabilization Conference ended on Thursday with a communique stressing the need for confidence-building steps to enable fair, transparent and inclusive elections on Dec. 24, Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El-Mangoush said on Thursday.
At a joint news conference with Kuwaiti foreign minister Ahmed Al-Sabah, the Libyan minister added that the communique cited a commitment to the sovereignty and independence of Libya and rejection of foreign interference in its internal affairs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
