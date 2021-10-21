Left Menu

Texas urges U.S. Supreme Court to maintain state's abortion ban

Texas on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to keep in place a state law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion while it defends the Republican-backed measure against a legal challenge brought by President Joe Biden's administration. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded in a legal filing to the U.S. Justice Department's request that the Supreme Court quickly block the state law while the court battle over its legality goes forward.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:41 IST
Texas on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to keep in place a state law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion while it defends the Republican-backed measure against a legal challenge brought by President Joe Biden's administration.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded in a legal filing to the U.S. Justice Department's request that the Supreme Court quickly block the state law while the court battle over its legality goes forward. The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, previously allowed the law to be enforced in a separate challenge brought by abortion providers. In that 5-4 decision on Sept. 1, conservative Chief Justice John Roberts expressed skepticism about how the law is enforced.

The Texas measure, one of a series of restrictive abortion laws passed at the state level in recent years, bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy, a point when many women do not yet realize they are pregnant. It makes an exception for a documented medical emergency but not for cases of rape or incest.

