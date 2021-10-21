Russia's Putin congratulates Nobel Peace Prize winner Muratov
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated journalist Dmitry Muratov, whose Novaya Gazeta newspaper has at times been a thorn in the side of the Kremlin, on winning the Nobel Peace Prize, over a week after the prize was announced. Addressing Muratov at a question-and-answer session with journalists and Russia experts, Putin congratulated him on the prize and on his "noble work" on behalf of a hospice charity.
Journalists Muratov and Maria Ressa, who braved the wrath of the leaders of Russia and the Philippines to expose corruption and misrule, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Oct. 8, in an endorsement of free speech under fire worldwide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Journalists who ‘speak truth to power’ recognized with Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists in the Philippines and Russia win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Philippines journalist Ressa and Russian journalist Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov
Nobel Peace Prize winner Ressa 'speechless' as she learned the news