HC appreciates steps taken by forest officials to capture elusive tiger in TN

The first bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday recorded its appreciation for the continuous efforts made by the Forest officials and their chief in capturing the T23 tiger, alleged to be a man eater roaming in and around Masinagudi in the Nilgiris, safely.

The bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu recorded its appreciation while disposing of the PIL from the People for Cattle in India (PFCI), by its founder G Arun Prasanna.

The petition sought to quash the proceedings dated October 1 of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, which ordered the 'hunting' of the tiger and take steps for capturing it alive in accordance with the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) dated January 30, 2013 of the National Tiger Conservation Authority in New Delhi.

''It is heartening to note that the respondent authorities have filed a report to the effect that the relevant tiger, MDT-23, has been captured alive. The forest officials are commended for the effort expended in capturing the animal alive. The respondents will now ascertain the psychology and possible behaviour of the animal with the help of experts and take a considered course of action,'' the bench said before closing the case.

Earlier, the Chief Conservator of Forests filed a report clarifying that the word 'hunting' does not mean killing.

It also stated that on the morning of October 15, the tracking camera found the pugmarks of T23 tiger at the spot where two people were already killed in the Masinagudi forest area. The tiger then crossed the Masinagudi-Thepakkadu road and headed east towards the Moyar area. Immediately with the help of two 'kumki' (tamed) elephants, the tiger was pursued by two veterinarians with dart guns.

At about 1 p m, the tiger was sighted lying in a bush near the Kootra Parai camp. It was tranquilized by using the dart gun atop the elephant. After being hit by the dart, it ran away and the team lost its track. The search for the tiger lasted about an hour. Meanwhile, a drone was also pressed into service, which found the tiger lying on the ground. Immediately the doctors mounted on the kumki elephants, rushed to the spot. Nets and a cage were brought there and the tiger was loaded into the cage after confirming its sedation status. Then the cage was transported by a truck and brought to the Kootra Parai AP shed. The Chief Wildlife Warden along with the Field Director, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve rushed to the spot, inspected the tiger and consulted with the team of veterinarians, who immediately started the health restoration measures as per the wildlife health protocols.

Since the tiger, an older one under severe stress due to the intensive search operations with health issues, was found unfit for long travel to Chennai, they immediately got touch with the National Tiger Conservation Authority in New Delhi and the State Chief Wildlife Warden of Karnataka for permission and facilitation of shitting it to Mysuru Zoo Rescue Centre, where it is convalescing, the report said.

