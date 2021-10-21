Putin says Russia-U.S. talks on strategic stability are on right track
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said talks between Moscow and Washington on strategic stability and cybersecurity were moving in the right direction.
Russia-U.S. ties are currently languishing at post-Cold War lows, but Putin said a June summit in Geneva with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden had been productive and showed that Washington wanted to build relations.
