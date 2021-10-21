Assam Guv bats for setting up US Consulate General’s Office in Guwahati

Left Menu

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday batted for setting up of a US Consulate Generals Office in Guwahati, which can cater to the entire northeast region.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:12 IST
Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday batted for setting up of a US Consulate General’s Office in Guwahati, which can cater to the entire northeast region. He also called for establishing a United States Information Service (USIS) Library in the city.

The governor placed the requests before US Consulate General in Kolkata Melinda Pavek, when the two met at Raj Bhavan here, an official release said.

Mukhi also discussed about H-1B visas and sought the envoy’s help in revisiting the guidelines.

He said existing visa regulations are old, and as a result, “more Indians are moving to Canada”.

Pavek assured she would take up the matter with the authority concerned, the release said.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. Mukhi and Pavek also deliberated on a host of issues ranging from economy to enhanced relations between the USA and Assam, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

