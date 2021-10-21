Left Menu

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:13 IST
Lebanon military court to ask Lebaese Forces party leader to give statement on street violence
A Lebanese military court will ask Lebanese Forces (LF) party leader Samir Geagea to give a statement about last week's Beirut street violence, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Geagea, who was due to appear shortly on a local television show, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bloodshed was the worst Lebanon had seen in over a decade and the Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah group has accused LF of being responsible for it, a charge denied by Geagea. (Reporting By Laila Bassam, writing by Maha El Dahan, editing by Mark Heinrich)

