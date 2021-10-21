Left Menu

Ensure effective, transparent policing: Channi to police dept

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:19 IST
Ensure effective, transparent policing: Channi to police dept
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asked the police force on Thursday to ensure effective, efficient and transparent policing across the state for instilling confidence of the public in the law and order machinery.

Channi asked the entire police force right from top brass to the bottom to work in unison to eradicate corruption, break the drug supply chain, illicit liquor trade and curb the sand mafia.

The chief minister said the police should develop a system to identify the drug peddlers or smugglers who were supplying drugs to the youth.

Chairing a first meeting after assuming the charge as the CM here, Channi asked the officers to discharge their duties with utmost dedication, honesty and professional commitment so that the people should feel the difference and a message to this effect must go down the line, according to a government statement.

Showing grave concern over the adulteration of food products like milk, cheese and other dairy products, he asked the police department to launch a vigorous campaign in tandem with the health department to crack down on such unscrupulous elements who were playing with the health of the people.

He said all the officers who have been recently posted on new assignments strictly on their merit and track record should now perform their duties diligently to effectively deliver the goods in terms of reposing the trust of common man in the policing.

Channi categorically said no one without any fault should be implicated in false cases or harassed unnecessarily by keeping them under illegal custody.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the police force was quite competent with enormous capacities and capabilities to face any challenge. He said, ''If our police force could valiantly contain the decade long militancy in the state, I am confident that they will certainly set an example to wipe out the drug menace besides gangsterism and the sand mafia.'' PTI CHS VSD SNE SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021