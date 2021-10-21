Ensure effective, transparent policing: Channi to police dept

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asked the police force on Thursday to ensure effective, efficient and transparent policing across the state for instilling confidence of the public in the law and order machinery.

Channi asked the entire police force right from top brass to the bottom to work in unison to eradicate corruption, break the drug supply chain, illicit liquor trade and curb the sand mafia.

The chief minister said the police should develop a system to identify the drug peddlers or smugglers who were supplying drugs to the youth.

Chairing a first meeting after assuming the charge as the CM here, Channi asked the officers to discharge their duties with utmost dedication, honesty and professional commitment so that the people should feel the difference and a message to this effect must go down the line, according to a government statement.

Showing grave concern over the adulteration of food products like milk, cheese and other dairy products, he asked the police department to launch a vigorous campaign in tandem with the health department to crack down on such unscrupulous elements who were playing with the health of the people.

He said all the officers who have been recently posted on new assignments strictly on their merit and track record should now perform their duties diligently to effectively deliver the goods in terms of reposing the trust of common man in the policing.

Channi categorically said no one without any fault should be implicated in false cases or harassed unnecessarily by keeping them under illegal custody.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the police force was quite competent with enormous capacities and capabilities to face any challenge. He said, ''If our police force could valiantly contain the decade long militancy in the state, I am confident that they will certainly set an example to wipe out the drug menace besides gangsterism and the sand mafia.'' PTI CHS VSD SNE SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)