Lebanon military court to ask Lebanese Forces party leader to give statement on street violence
The bloodshed was the worst Lebanon had seen in over a decade and the Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah group has accused LF of being responsible for it, a charge denied by Geagea.
A Lebanese military court will ask Lebanese Forces (LF) party leader Samir Geagea to give a statement about last week's Beirut street violence, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Geagea, who was due to appear shortly on a local television show, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The bloodshed was the worst Lebanon had seen in over a decade and the Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah group has accused LF of being responsible for it, a charge denied by Geagea. (Reporting By Laila Bassam, writing by Maha El Dahan, editing by Mark Heinrich)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on stronger global risk appitite as oil prices ease
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on stronger global risk appetite as oil prices ease
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on lower oil prices and possible Xi-Biden meet
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks surge, FX edges higher as oil pressure eases
Germany, Denmark bring children, women home from Syrian camp