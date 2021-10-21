Left Menu

Sela tunnel in Arunachal to ensure better movement of troops and weaponry: Officials

PTI | Nuranang | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:25 IST
Sela tunnel in Arunachal to ensure better movement of troops and weaponry: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Sela tunnel being constructed at an altitude of 13,500 feet on a strategically key road in Arunachal Pradesh will provide all weather connectivity to Tawang and ensure better movement of troops and weaponry to various forward locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, military officials said on Thursday.

Once its construction is completed, the Rs 700 crore tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road will be the longest bi-lane road tunnel in the world at an altitude above 13,000 feet, said Col. Parikshit Mehra, the project director.

The movement of troops and military equipment is severely hit when the Nuranang area, where the tunnel is being constructed, receives heavy snowfall during harsh winter months of December, January and February.

The need for quick mobilisation of troops and weapon systems gained renewed focus in the wake of the lingering border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

The construction of the tunnel on the 317 km long BCT road is expected to be completed by June next year ahead of its scheduled deadline of August 2022.

The 1.55 km tunnel located in Nuranang between the Tawang and West Kameng districts will cut down the distance to Tawang by six kilometres and the travel time by at least an hour, said Col. Mehra.

Another senior official said that the tunnel will help in quicker movement of troops and weapons and it has strategic significance.

The main tunnel is a bi-lane tube with an overhead clearance of 5.5 metres and a total of 3,000-4,000 vehicles are expected to use the tunnel every day. An escape tunnel with equal length of 1.55 km is being constructed parallel to the main tunnel in case of any emergency.

The twin tunnel is connected by an approach road with another tunnel having a length of 980 metres.

''Between tunnel one (1.55 km) and tunnel two (980 metres), there is another 1.2 km of road,'' said Col, Mehra.

''The work on both the tunnels is going on rapidly, In tunnel two, we completed excavation of 780 metres out of 980 metres. We just have 200 metres to complete and we are trying our best to finish it by the Army Day (January 15),'' he said.

While the first blast on tunnel one took place on October 31, 2019, the work on the second tunnel began on January 15 this year.

''The existing BCT road climbs up the Sela pass and goes towards Tawang and the road is on the snow line. When there is snowfall from December to February, the roads gets closed and it requires massive efforts to clear the snow,'' said Col. Mehra.

''Even if the road is kept open, we need massive efforts to clear the snow and only heavy vehicles are able to go across. It becomes very difficult for people who are living in Tawang and for the convoys to cross over in those three months,'' he said.

When asked which is the longest bi-lane road tunnel at present, Col Mehra said it is in Tibet region.

Col Mehra oversaw the construction of the Rohtang tunnel in Himachal Pradesh.

''The Rohtang tunnel has gone through one of the worst geologies in the world. It is those lessons of geology which helped me here where I can foresee what all measures we can take before going ahead in excavation,'' he said.

The Sela tunnel project is being implemented by a battery of about 50 engineers and 500-600 labourers.

Col Mehra said the tunnel is being constructed using the latest Austrian technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021