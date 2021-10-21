Left Menu

Smuggled gold, electronic items worth Rs 2.68 cr seized in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:34 IST
Gold weighing over five kg and electronic goods worth Rs 2.68 crore were seized at the airport here and five air passengers arrested in this connection.

Ten people who arrived from Dubai via Colombo on Wednesday were detained by the Customs sleuths, and their belongings examined at the airport based on specific inputs.

Gold foils concealed in laptops and tablet computers found in the baggage of the passengers were retrieved along with undeclared electronic goods.

In total, 5.06 kgs of 24 karat gold worth Rs 2.19 crore and electronic goods worth Rs 48.6 lakh were recovered under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962, a release said.

Five passengers were arrested and investigation is on, it added.

