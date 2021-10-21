Left Menu

HC dissatisfied with UP police probe into death of teenager girl from Mainpuri

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:35 IST
HC dissatisfied with UP police probe into death of teenager girl from Mainpuri
The Allahabad High Court has expressed its dissatisfaction with the ongoing probe by Uttar Pradesh Police into the mysterious death of a 16-year-old girl from Mainpuri whose body was found hanging in her school in 2019.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Piyush Agrawal directed that in case the DNA report is not received by the next date of hearing on October 25, the Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police will have to appear in person in the court.

The court passed the order hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by a person named Mahendra Pratap Singh.

Earlier, on September 16, the court had asked the state government counsel to appraise it of the progress in the investigation into the death of the girl. During the course of hearing, the state government counsel produced a status report regarding the investigation being carried out in the case. The court pursued the report and said that it was not satisfied with the speed of the investigation being carried out. ''The report submitted by the state suggests that DNA samples of 170 suspected accused have been taken and the samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing. However, the reports of the same are yet to be received,'' observed the bench.

Thereafter, the court adjourned the matter to October 25, with a rider that in case the DNA report is not received by that date, the DGP will have to appear in person.

The family of the girl had alleged that she was physically assaulted and killed.

