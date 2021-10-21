Left Menu

U.S. Mediator Hochstein says Lebanon-Israel demarcation talks need to be quick - Al Hadath TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:37 IST
U.S. mediator for the border demarcation indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel said on Thursday the negotiations he is trying to revive should be concluded in a short period if they were to succeed.

Senior adviser for energy security, Amos Hochstein, who is on an official visit to Beirut, added in an interview with Al Hadath TV that resolving the border issue would help alleviate Lebanon's power shortage by allowing it to develop its offshore gas resources.

