Woman gang-raped in Rajasthan, 1 arrested

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:39 IST
A 35-year old woman was allegedly raped by three men in Nagaur district of Rajasthan and her hair was cut, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC on Wednesday night and one of the three accused, Udaram, was arrested, SHO Sribalaji police station Shiv Singh said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, Sheraram (55), his elder brother Udaram (65) and Sheraram's son Ghanshyam took her to an agricultural field, where they raped her.

The SHO said the matter was being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

